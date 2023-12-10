The Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) travel in Big Ten action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 6.9% higher than the 37.1% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Nebraska has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 143rd.

The Cornhuskers score 14.0 more points per game (77.3) than the Spartans give up (63.3).

When it scores more than 63.3 points, Nebraska is 7-1.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.

The Cornhuskers gave up fewer points at home (65.7 per game) than away (75.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, Nebraska sunk fewer treys on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (33.2%).

