The Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) travel in Big Ten action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 6.9% higher than the 37.1% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
  • Nebraska has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.
  • The Cornhuskers are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 143rd.
  • The Cornhuskers score 14.0 more points per game (77.3) than the Spartans give up (63.3).
  • When it scores more than 63.3 points, Nebraska is 7-1.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nebraska scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.
  • The Cornhuskers gave up fewer points at home (65.7 per game) than away (75.2) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Nebraska sunk fewer treys on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (33.2%).

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 CSU Fullerton W 85-72 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/3/2023 Creighton L 89-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/6/2023 @ Minnesota L 76-65 Williams Arena
12/10/2023 Michigan State - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/17/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
12/20/2023 North Dakota - Pinnacle Bank Arena

