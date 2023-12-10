How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) travel in Big Ten action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 6.9% higher than the 37.1% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
- Nebraska has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 143rd.
- The Cornhuskers score 14.0 more points per game (77.3) than the Spartans give up (63.3).
- When it scores more than 63.3 points, Nebraska is 7-1.
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nebraska scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.
- The Cornhuskers gave up fewer points at home (65.7 per game) than away (75.2) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Nebraska sunk fewer treys on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (33.2%).
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 85-72
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/3/2023
|Creighton
|L 89-60
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 76-65
|Williams Arena
|12/10/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
