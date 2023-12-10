The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) go up against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten), on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-3.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-3.5) 140.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Nebraska is 5-3-0 ATS this year.

The Cornhuskers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Michigan State has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, just one of the Spartans games has hit the over.

Nebraska Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 With odds of +50000, Nebraska has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

