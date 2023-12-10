Big Ten opponents meet when the Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Pinnacle Bank Arena, tipping off at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The Cornhuskers are 2.5-point underdogs in the game. The over/under for the matchup is set at 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -2.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornhuskers Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 141.5 points in five of eight outings.

Nebraska has a 143.8-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.3 more points than this game's point total.

Nebraska has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Nebraska was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

This season, the Cornhuskers have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 2 28.6% 72.6 149.9 63.3 129.7 142.2 Nebraska 5 62.5% 77.3 149.9 66.4 129.7 143.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends

The Spartans beat the spread nine times in 18 Big Ten games last year.

The Cornhuskers score an average of 77.3 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 63.3 the Spartans allow to opponents.

Nebraska is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 63.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 3-4-0 3-3 1-6-0 Nebraska 5-3-0 0-1 4-4-0

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Nebraska 12-2 Home Record 11-4 4-7 Away Record 4-8 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.