With the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Richie James Jr. a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Richie James Jr. score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

James has two catches for 18 yards this year. He has been targeted five times, and is averaging 4.5 yards per game.

James does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

Richie James Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 1 6 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Packers 2 1 12 0

