Skyy Moore has a tough matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bills concede 203.3 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Moore has 21 receptions (37 targets) for 244 yards and one score, averaging 20.3 yards per game so far this year.

Moore vs. the Bills

Moore vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed 16 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

Moore will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this week. The Bills concede 203.3 passing yards per game.

The Bills' defense ranks 16th in the NFL by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (16 total passing TDs).

Skyy Moore Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

In four of 12 games this year, Moore has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has 8.2% of his team's target share (37 targets on 450 passing attempts).

He averages 6.6 yards per target this season (244 yards on 37 targets).

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (3.4% of his team's 29 offensive TDs).

Moore (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 10.8% of the time in the red zone (65 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

