The Colorado Avalanche (16-9-2) host the Calgary Flames (11-13-3) at Ball Arena on Monday, December 11 at 9:30 PM ET on ALT and ESPN+. The Avalanche fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 in their last game, while the Flames are coming off a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Avalanche vs. Flames Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-185) Flames (+150) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have gone 15-10 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Colorado has a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

In 14 of 27 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Avalanche vs Flames Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Flames Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 93 (5th) Goals 78 (22nd) 81 (15th) Goals Allowed 90 (22nd) 19 (10th) Power Play Goals 10 (27th) 14 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (7th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 5-3-2 overall.

Four of Colorado's last 10 games went over.

The Avalanche have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are putting up 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Avalanche score the fifth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 93 this season.

The Avalanche are ranked 15th in league action in goals against this season, having allowed 81 total goals (three per game).

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +12.

