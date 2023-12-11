The Colorado Avalanche, with Devon Toews, are in action Monday versus the Calgary Flames at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Toews? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Devon Toews vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews' plus-minus rating this season, in 24:09 per game on the ice, is +8.

Toews has a goal in four games this season through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Toews has recorded a point in a game 13 times this season over 27 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Toews has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 50% that Toews goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Toews going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 90 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 27 Games 4 15 Points 3 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 3

