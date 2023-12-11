The Miami Dolphins will face the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, December 11 at 8:15 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Dolphins will win -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Dolphins sport the 21st-ranked defense this season (22.2 points allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with 32 points per game. The Titans rank 25th in the NFL with 17.8 points per game on offense, and they rank 16th with 21.3 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Dolphins vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (-13) Toss Up (46.5) Dolphins 31, Titans 16

Dolphins Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 88.9%.

Miami has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Dolphins have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13-point favorites.

Miami games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

Dolphins games have had an average of 48 points this season, 1.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 14.8% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee has covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

In Tennessee's 12 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Titans games average 40.1 total points, 6.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Dolphins vs. Titans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 32 22.2 38.8 17.4 27.1 25.6 Tennessee 17.8 21.3 23.8 19.2 11.7 23.3

