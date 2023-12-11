Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 114-106 loss versus the Rockets, Murray tallied 21 points.

In this article, we dig into Murray's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 17.4 Rebounds 3.5 2.9 Assists 6.5 6.7 PRA -- 27 PR -- 20.3 3PM 2.5 2.3



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Hawks

Murray is responsible for taking 7.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100.4. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Allowing 122.5 points per contest, the Hawks are the 27th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 44.3 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 28.3 assists per game, the Hawks are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 36 41 5 7 7 0 1 12/2/2022 33 20 3 7 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.