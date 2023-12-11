Jonathan Drouin and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Looking to wager on Drouin's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Drouin Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Drouin has averaged 13:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In three of 25 games this season, Drouin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of 25 games this season, Drouin has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Drouin has an assist in four of 25 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Drouin has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Drouin has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Drouin Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 90 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 25 Games 1 8 Points 1 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

