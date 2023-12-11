Can we anticipate Josh Manson lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

In two of 24 games this season, Manson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Flames this season in one game (one shot).

Manson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 90 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 18:54 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:52 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:55 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:39 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:50 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:38 Home W 5-2

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

