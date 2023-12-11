Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (12-6) face the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) at State Farm Arena on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and ALT2.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, ALT2

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic delivers 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are receiving 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this year.

Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are receiving 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Reggie Jackson this season.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is putting up 11.2 points, 2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is draining 44.2% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young posts 26.5 points, 3 rebounds and 10.4 assists per contest, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Dejounte Murray puts up 20 points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clint Capela averages 10.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 58.7% from the field.

Bogdan Bogdanovic posts 15.8 points, 3 boards and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

De'Andre Hunter averages 14.4 points, 1.3 assists and 4.2 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Hawks Nuggets 123.6 Points Avg. 113.1 121.1 Points Allowed Avg. 108.9 48% Field Goal % 49% 37.3% Three Point % 36.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.