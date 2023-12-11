A pair of sliding teams square off when the Denver Nuggets (14-9) visit the Atlanta Hawks (9-12) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites as they look to break a three-game losing streak against the Hawks, losers of three straight. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.

Nuggets vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and ALT2

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 238.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 238.5 points in six of 23 games this season.

Denver has an average total of 224.2 in its outings this year, 14.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled an 8-15-0 record against the spread.

This season, Denver has won 12 out of the 19 games, or 63.2%, in which it has been favored.

Denver has a record of 12-6, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Nuggets vs Hawks Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 6 26.1% 113.6 235.8 110.6 233.1 223.4 Hawks 13 61.9% 122.2 235.8 122.5 233.1 237.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 3-7 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.

Six of Nuggets' last 10 games have hit the over.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in 10 opportunities at home, and it has covered three times in 13 opportunities on the road.

The 113.6 points per game the Nuggets average are 8.9 fewer points than the Hawks allow (122.5).

Denver is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 122.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Nuggets and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 8-15 6-12 10-13 Hawks 5-16 2-4 13-8

Nuggets vs. Hawks Point Insights

Nuggets Hawks 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 122.2 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 5-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-12 6-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-8 110.6 Points Allowed (PG) 122.5 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 8-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-1 13-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-1

