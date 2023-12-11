The Denver Nuggets' (14-9) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Monday, December 11 game against the Atlanta Hawks (9-12) at State Farm Arena. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets are coming off of a 114-106 loss to the Rockets in their last game on Friday. Nikola Jokic scored 23 points in the Nuggets' loss, leading the team.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Trae Young: Out (Illness), Jalen Johnson: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and ALT2

BSSE and ALT2

