How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (14-9) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (9-12) on December 11, 2023. The Hawks have also lost three games in a row.
Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
Nuggets vs Hawks Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% lower than the 49.8% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.
- Denver is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 49.8% from the field.
- The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 15th.
- The Nuggets average 8.9 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Hawks allow (122.5).
- Denver has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 122.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Nuggets are putting up 11.7 more points per game (120.2) than they are in away games (108.5).
- At home, Denver is ceding 0.9 more points per game (111.1) than in away games (110.2).
- The Nuggets are sinking 12.7 treys per game with a 39.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.2 more threes and 5% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.5 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
