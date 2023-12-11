Nikola Jokic and Trae Young are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks play at State Farm Arena on Monday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT2

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Nuggets vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -108) 13.5 (Over: +108) 9.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 29.5 points prop total set for Jokic on Monday is 1.1 more than his scoring average on the season (28.4).

His per-game rebound average -- 13 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 17.6 points per game, 0.1 higher than Monday's prop total.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 7.5.

He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +140)

The 12.5 points Aaron Gordon scores per game are 1.0 less than his prop total on Monday.

He has grabbed 7.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Gordon averages 3.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Monday's prop bet for Young is 28.5 points, 1.3 more than his season average.

Young's assist average -- 10.6 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young has connected on 3.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -172)

Dejounte Murray's 20 points per game average is 0.5 points higher than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.5 assists per game this year, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Monday (4.5).

Murray's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

