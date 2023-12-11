In the upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Sam Malinski to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Sam Malinski score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Malinski stats and insights

Malinski is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Malinski has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 90 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

