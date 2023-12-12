Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Knox County, Nebraska today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crofton High School at Cedar Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hartington, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.