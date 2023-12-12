Nuggets vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 12
The Chicago Bulls (9-15) host the Denver Nuggets (15-9) after winning three home games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Nuggets vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 113 - Bulls 109
Nuggets vs Bulls Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Bulls Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-4.4)
- Pick OU:
Over (216.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 222.5
- The Bulls sport a 10-14-0 ATS record this season compared to the 9-15-0 mark from the Nuggets.
- When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Denver (2-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Chicago (3-3) does as the underdog (50%).
- Chicago and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 58.3% of the time this season (14 out of 24). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (11 out of 24).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 13-7, while the Bulls are 4-9 as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- With 114.3 points per game on offense, the Nuggets rank 13th in the NBA. At the other end, they cede 111.1 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
- This year, Denver is averaging 44.3 rebounds per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 42.7 rebounds per contest (ninth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.7 assists per game.
- Denver is forcing 12 turnovers per game this season (24th-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged just 12 turnovers per game (third-best).
- The Nuggets are sinking 11.5 threes per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 36.6% three-point percentage (15th-ranked).
