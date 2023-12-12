The Chicago Bulls (9-15) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (15-9) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ALT. The over/under is set at 216.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -7.5 216.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 216.5 combined points in 16 of 24 games this season.

Denver has an average total of 225.3 in its games this year, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 9-15-0 record against the spread.

Denver has been the favorite in 20 games this season and won 13 (65%) of those contests.

This season, Denver has won five of its six games when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

The Nuggets have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 16 66.7% 114.3 223.6 111.1 224.4 224.2 Bulls 18 75% 109.3 223.6 113.3 224.4 220.5

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.

Seven of Nuggets' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in 10 opportunities at home, and it has covered four times in 14 opportunities in away games.

The Nuggets score just one more point per game (114.3) than the Bulls allow (113.3).

When Denver totals more than 113.3 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Nuggets and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 9-15 2-4 11-13 Bulls 10-14 3-3 14-10

Nuggets vs. Bulls Point Insights

Nuggets Bulls 114.3 Points Scored (PG) 109.3 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 8-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 9-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 111.1 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 4-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-5 9-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-4

