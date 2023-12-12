Nuggets vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - December 12
The Denver Nuggets (15-9) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Chicago Bulls (9-15) at United Center on Tuesday, December 12 at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
In their last time out, the Nuggets won on Monday 129-122 against the Hawks. Jamal Murray put up 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Nuggets.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Alex Caruso: Questionable (Ankle), Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine: Out (Foot)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nuggets vs. Bulls Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-7.5
|216.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.