Player props are listed for Stephen Curry and Jusuf Nurkic, among others, when the Golden State Warriors visit the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Warriors vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors vs Suns Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -133) 4.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: -139)

Curry's 29.4 points per game average is 0.1 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Curry has averaged 4.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Curry has hit 5.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Get Curry gear at Fanatics!

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -133) 1.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: +108)

Klay Thompson's 15.8-point scoring average is 1.7 less than Tuesday's prop total.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.

Thompson has averaged 2.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +132) 0.5 (Over: -147)

Tuesday's over/under for Nurkic is 13.5 points, 1.7 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 9.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Nurkic averages 3.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Nurkic averages 0.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -110) 5.5 (Over: -112) 6.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +150)

The 30.5-point total set for Devin Booker on Tuesday is 3.1 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.8 more rebounds per game (6.3) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Booker has averaged 8.1 assists per game, 1.6 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Booker has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.