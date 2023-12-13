The Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will clash on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/29/2023 Sabres Avalanche 4-0 BUF

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 16th in goals against, conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Avalanche's 99 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 28 12 27 39 29 15 48.6% Cale Makar 26 8 28 36 19 22 - Mikko Rantanen 28 13 21 34 13 16 50.6% Valeri Nichushkin 26 10 13 23 12 8 33.3% Devon Toews 28 4 11 15 19 19 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres concede 3.3 goals per game (95 in total), 25th in the league.

With 84 goals (2.9 per game), the Sabres have the league's 20th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Sabres have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 30 goals during that stretch.

Sabres Key Players