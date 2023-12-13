Avalanche vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 13
The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT, with both teams back in action after a win. The Avalanche are coming off a 6-5 win over the Calgary Flames, while the Sabres knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 in their last outing.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Avalanche's offense has scored 30 goals in their last 10 games, while their defense has given up 29 goals. They have recorded 36 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (16.7%). They are 5-3-2 in those contests.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Wednesday's game.
Avalanche vs. Sabres Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Avalanche 4, Sabres 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-210)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche are 17-9-2 overall and 1-2-3 in overtime contests.
- In the six games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-2-1 record (good for seven points).
- In the two games this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).
- Colorado has lost all three games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Avalanche have scored three or more goals in 20 games (16-2-2, 34 points).
- In the 13 games when Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 12-1-0 to register 24 points.
- In the 16 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 11-5-0 (22 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 5-4-1 to register 11 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|4th
|3.54
|Goals Scored
|2.9
|24th
|12th
|3.07
|Goals Allowed
|3.28
|19th
|8th
|32.3
|Shots
|30.4
|16th
|10th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|29.6
|11th
|19th
|18.69%
|Power Play %
|13.95%
|26th
|7th
|85.57%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.72%
|12th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.