Cale Makar and Jeff Skinner will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Colorado Avalanche play the Buffalo Sabres at Ball Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche Players to Watch

Nathan MacKinnon is one of Colorado's leading contributors (39 points), via collected 12 goals and 27 assists.

Makar has eight goals and 28 assists, equaling 36 points (1.3 per game).

Mikko Rantanen's total of 34 points is via 13 goals and 21 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov (3-2-1) has a goals against average of 2.8 on the season. His .912% save percentage ranks 21st in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Sabres Players to Watch

Rasmus Dahlin's seven goals and 16 assists in 28 games give him 23 points on the season.

Skinner's 22 points this season, including 12 goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Buffalo.

This season, Casey Mittelstadt has six goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 22.

In the crease, Eric Comrie has a record of 1-5-0 in seven games this season, conceding 23 goals (4.0 goals against average) with 144 saves and an .862 save percentage, 66th in the league.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 4th 3.54 Goals Scored 2.9 23rd 12th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.28 20th 8th 32.3 Shots 30.4 17th 10th 29.5 Shots Allowed 29.6 11th 19th 18.69% Power Play % 13.95% 26th 7th 85.57% Penalty Kill % 81.72% 12th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.