The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT, with both teams heading into the game following a victory. The Avalanche are coming off a 6-5 win over the Calgary Flames, while the Sabres knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 in their most recent game.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-210) Sabres (+170) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have gone 16-10 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Colorado has a record of 5-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 67.7%.

Colorado and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 15 of 28 games this season.

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Sabres Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 99 (4th) Goals 84 (20th) 86 (16th) Goals Allowed 95 (25th) 20 (11th) Power Play Goals 12 (25th) 14 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (13th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado has two wins against the spread, and is 5-3-2 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Colorado hit the over in four of its past 10 games.

The Avalanche's past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are putting up 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Avalanche's 99 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Avalanche rank 16th in total goals against, allowing 3.1 goals per game (86 total) in NHL action.

With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

