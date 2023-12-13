When the Colorado Avalanche play the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, will Ben Meyers find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Ben Meyers score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Meyers 2022-23 stats and insights

Meyers scored in three of 39 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Sabres last season, he did not score. He took one shot in those games.

Meyers produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.8 shots per game, sinking 12.1% of them.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, allowing 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

The Sabres secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

