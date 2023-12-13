Wednesday's contest at Dollar Loan Center has the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays (8-1) taking on the UNLV Rebels (3-4) at 9:00 PM ET (on December 13). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 82-67 victory, heavily favoring Creighton.

The game has no line set.

Creighton vs. UNLV Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Creighton vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 82, UNLV 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. UNLV

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-15.6)

Creighton (-15.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

UNLV is 2-5-0 against the spread, while Creighton's ATS record this season is 7-2-0. The Rebels have a 6-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bluejays have a record of 5-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays put up 86.8 points per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 63.4 per outing (31st in college basketball). They have a +210 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 23.4 points per game.

The 41.4 rebounds per game Creighton accumulates rank 34th in the nation, 11.2 more than the 30.2 its opponents pull down.

Creighton makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc (12th in college basketball). It is making 8.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 4.3 per game at 27.7%.

Creighton has committed 9.6 turnovers per game (35th in college basketball), two more than the 7.6 it forces (363rd in college basketball).

