The Creighton Bluejays (8-1) will visit the UNLV Rebels (3-4) after victories in three straight road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. UNLV matchup.

Creighton vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Creighton vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. UNLV Betting Trends

Creighton has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this season.

UNLV has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

In the Rebels' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Creighton is four spots lower based on its national championship odds (eighth-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (fourth-best).

Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

