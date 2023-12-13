How to Watch the Creighton vs. Marquette Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) will aim to build on a nine-game win run when they host the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Bluejays have taken five games in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Creighton vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison
- The Bluejays' 77.0 points per game are 20.6 more points than the 56.4 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 56.4 points, Creighton is 7-0.
- Marquette's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.0 points.
- The Golden Eagles record 20.5 more points per game (81.0) than the Bluejays allow (60.5).
- Marquette has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 60.5 points.
- Creighton has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 81.0 points.
- The Golden Eagles shoot 50.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Bluejays allow defensively.
- The Bluejays' 44.5 shooting percentage from the field is 7.6 higher than the Golden Eagles have conceded.
Creighton Leaders
- Emma Ronsiek: 17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
- Morgan Maly: 16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)
- Lauren Jensen: 17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)
- Mallory Brake: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG%
- Molly Mogensen: 6.1 PTS, 45 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Michigan State
|W 83-69
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|12/3/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 115-62
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Wyoming
|W 73-61
|Arena-Auditorium
|12/13/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/21/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.