The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) will aim to build on a nine-game win run when they host the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Bluejays have taken five games in a row.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Creighton vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays' 77.0 points per game are 20.6 more points than the 56.4 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.4 points, Creighton is 7-0.

Marquette's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.0 points.

The Golden Eagles record 20.5 more points per game (81.0) than the Bluejays allow (60.5).

Marquette has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 60.5 points.

Creighton has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 81.0 points.

The Golden Eagles shoot 50.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Bluejays allow defensively.

The Bluejays' 44.5 shooting percentage from the field is 7.6 higher than the Golden Eagles have conceded.

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Morgan Maly: 16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59) Lauren Jensen: 17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)

17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49) Mallory Brake: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG%

5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG% Molly Mogensen: 6.1 PTS, 45 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

Creighton Schedule