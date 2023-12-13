The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-1) are heavily favored (by 14.5 points) to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the UNLV Rebels (3-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Creighton vs. UNLV Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -14.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 148.5 points six times.

Creighton has an average point total of 150.2 in its outings this year, 1.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bluejays have gone 7-2-0 ATS this season.

Creighton has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won four of those games.

The Bluejays have played as a favorite of -1400 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Creighton, based on the moneyline, is 93.3%.

Creighton vs. UNLV Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 6 66.7% 86.8 159.8 63.4 137.8 149.3 UNLV 4 57.1% 73.0 159.8 74.4 137.8 145.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

The Bluejays average 12.4 more points per game (86.8) than the Rebels allow (74.4).

Creighton is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 74.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Creighton vs. UNLV Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 7-2-0 5-0 5-4-0 UNLV 2-5-0 0-0 6-1-0

Creighton vs. UNLV Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton UNLV 13-2 Home Record 9-7 5-6 Away Record 5-5 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.