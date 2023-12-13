David Pastrnak and Jack Hughes are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils play at Prudential Center on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Devils vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Devils vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Hughes is New Jersey's top contributor with 33 points. He has 10 goals and 23 assists this season.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 10 0 0 0 5 at Flames Dec. 9 0 0 0 7 at Kraken Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canucks Dec. 5 1 2 3 6 vs. Sharks Dec. 1 1 0 1 6

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Jesper Bratt has 12 goals and 20 assists to total 32 points (1.2 per game).

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Flames Dec. 9 1 1 2 5 at Kraken Dec. 7 0 1 1 0 at Canucks Dec. 5 2 0 2 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 1 0 1 1 4

Tyler Toffoli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Tyler Toffoli has 21 total points for New Jersey, with 12 goals and nine assists.

Toffoli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 10 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 at Canucks Dec. 5 0 0 0 4 vs. Sharks Dec. 1 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Pastrnak's 16 goals and 23 assists in 26 games for Boston add up to 39 total points on the season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 2 1 3 6 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 0 0 0 8 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 2 3 10 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 2 2 4

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Brad Marchand has helped lead the offense for Boston this season with 12 goals and 13 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 3 0 3 5 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 0 1 8 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 0 0 4

