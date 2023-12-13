The Colorado Avalanche, including Devon Toews, will be on the ice Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. If you'd like to wager on Toews' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devon Toews vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche vs Sabres Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews has averaged 24:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

In four of 28 games this season, Toews has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 28 games this season, Toews has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In 10 of 28 games this year, Toews has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Toews has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Toews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Toews Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 28 Games 3 15 Points 2 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.