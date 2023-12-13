For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Miles Wood a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Wood stats and insights

In four of 28 games this season, Wood has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).

Wood has zero points on the power play.

Wood's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Wood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:57 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:07 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:23 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:37 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:34 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:38 Away W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

