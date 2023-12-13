Can we expect Valeri Nichushkin finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

  • In nine of 26 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Nichushkin has picked up five goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Flames 2 0 2 25:50 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 5-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 27:28 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:00 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:58 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:55 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 27:21 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 19:45 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 2 1 1 23:42 Away L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

