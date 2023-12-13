Valeri Nichushkin will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres face off on Wednesday at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nichushkin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Avalanche vs Sabres Game Info

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin's plus-minus this season, in 19:15 per game on the ice, is +5.

In nine of 26 games this year, Nichushkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Nichushkin has a point in 17 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 11 of 26 games this season, Nichushkin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Nichushkin goes over his points over/under is 69.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Nichushkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 26 Games 2 23 Points 2 10 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

