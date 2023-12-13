Valeri Nichushkin Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Sabres - December 13
Valeri Nichushkin will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres face off on Wednesday at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nichushkin's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Valeri Nichushkin vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Nichushkin Season Stats Insights
- Nichushkin's plus-minus this season, in 19:15 per game on the ice, is +5.
- In nine of 26 games this year, Nichushkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Nichushkin has a point in 17 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.
- In 11 of 26 games this season, Nichushkin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability that Nichushkin goes over his points over/under is 69.4%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Nichushkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Nichushkin Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|26
|Games
|2
|23
|Points
|2
|10
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|2
