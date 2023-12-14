The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tommies' opponents have hit.
  • Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 306th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tommies rank 322nd.
  • The 79.8 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 18.7 more points than the Tommies allow (61.1).
  • Marquette is 8-2 when scoring more than 61.1 points.

St. Thomas Stats Insights

  • The Tommies' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
  • St. Thomas is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.
  • The Tommies score an average of 67.5 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 66.0 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • When St. Thomas gives up fewer than 79.8 points, it is 6-4.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
  • At home, the Golden Eagles gave up 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than when playing on the road (73.7).
  • Marquette drained 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, St. Thomas scored 81.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.7.
  • The Tommies gave up fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than on the road (76.6) last season.
  • St. Thomas made more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (8.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (32.1%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Western Michigan W 65-51 University Arena
12/6/2023 Milwaukee W 75-71 Schoenecker Arena
12/10/2023 @ Chicago State W 66-50 Jones Convocation Center
12/14/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/17/2023 Crown (MN) - Schoenecker Arena
12/21/2023 Wisconsin-River Falls - Schoenecker Arena

