How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (13-10) go up against the Denver Nuggets (16-9) at Ball Arena on December 14, 2023.
Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Denver has a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at first.
- The Nuggets average only 0.3 more points per game (114.2) than the Nets give up (113.9).
- Denver is 10-2 when scoring more than 113.9 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have played better in home games this year, averaging 120.2 points per game, compared to 110.3 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively Denver has played worse at home this season, ceding 111.1 points per game, compared to 110.7 in away games.
- The Nuggets are making 12.7 treys per game with a 39.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 3.8% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.9 threes per game, 35.4% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Foot
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Out
|Concussion
