Sportsbooks have set player props for Nikola Jokic, Mikal Bridges and others when the Denver Nuggets host the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: +108) 9.5 (Over: -130) 0.5 (Over: -250)

The 27.2 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (28.5).

He has averaged 0.9 fewer rebounds per game (12.6) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (13.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Jokic's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 16.5-point total set for Michael Porter Jr. on Thursday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of eight is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).

He drains 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -141) 0.5 (Over: +106)

The 12.9 points Aaron Gordon scores per game are 0.6 less than his over/under on Thursday.

He has grabbed 7.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Gordon's assist average -- 3.6 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Gordon has knocked down 0.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +124)

The 22.5-point over/under for Bridges on Thursday is 0.5 lower than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 5.9 boards per game, 1.4 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Bridges averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Thursday's over/under.

Bridges has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

