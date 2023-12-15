Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Platte County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Platte County, Nebraska? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Platte County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lincoln Northeast High School at Columbus High School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Columbus, NE
- Conference: Heartland Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
