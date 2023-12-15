Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Polk County, Nebraska today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
High Plains Community High School at Giltner High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Giltner, NE
- Conference: Crossroads Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.