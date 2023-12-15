When the South Dakota State Jackrabbits match up with the Albany (NY) Great Danes at 7:00 PM on Friday, December 15, our computer model predicts the Jackrabbits will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

South Dakota State vs. Albany (NY) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-18.2) 47.5 South Dakota State 33, Albany (NY) 15

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have two wins against the spread this season.

The Jackrabbits have yet to go over the total this year.

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover six times.

Great Danes games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last year.

Jackrabbits vs. Great Danes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 36.8 10.5 32 6 32 8.5 Albany (NY) 30.4 17.2 41 13 30 22

