The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) are favored (-1.5) to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on Peacock. The matchup's over/under is set at 158.5.

Arizona vs. Purdue Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -1.5 158.5

Arizona vs Purdue Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats have covered each spread they have faced this season (8-0-0).

Arizona has been at least a -110 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 52.4% chance to win.

So far this year, Purdue has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

The Boilermakers have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline underdog of -110 or worse.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 3 37.5% 94 179.6 63.9 133 155.6 Purdue 3 30% 85.6 179.6 69.1 133 145.9

Additional Arizona vs Purdue Insights & Trends

The Wildcats score 94 points per game, 24.9 more points than the 69.1 the Boilermakers give up.

When Arizona puts up more than 69.1 points, it is 8-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Boilermakers put up an average of 85.6 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats allow.

When it scores more than 63.9 points, Purdue is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Arizona vs. Purdue Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 8-0-0 7-0 3-5-0 Purdue 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0

Arizona vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Purdue 15-2 Home Record 14-2 6-4 Away Record 8-3 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

