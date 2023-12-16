Avalanche vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 16
The Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they face the Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ALT2 and ESPN+.
The Avalanche have a 5-3-2 record over their last 10 games. They have scored 32 goals while conceding 28 in that period. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in six goals (18.8% success rate).
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Avalanche vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final result of Jets 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)
Avalanche vs Jets Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche are 1-2-3 in overtime matchups on their way to an 18-9-2 overall record.
- Colorado is 3-2-1 (seven points) in its six games decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Avalanche registered just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).
- Colorado has lost all three games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Avalanche have scored at least three goals 21 times, and are 17-2-2 in those games (to record 36 points).
- In the 14 games when Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 13-1-0 record (26 points).
- In the 16 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 11-5-0 (22 points).
- The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Avalanche went 6-4-1 in those contests (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|4th
|3.59
|Goals Scored
|3.25
|13th
|11th
|3
|Goals Allowed
|2.61
|5th
|10th
|32.2
|Shots
|30.8
|14th
|9th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|28.9
|7th
|18th
|19.27%
|Power Play %
|16.3%
|24th
|6th
|85.86%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.29%
|27th
Avalanche vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
