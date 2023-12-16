The Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they face the Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ALT2 and ESPN+.

The Avalanche have a 5-3-2 record over their last 10 games. They have scored 32 goals while conceding 28 in that period. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in six goals (18.8% success rate).

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Avalanche vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final result of Jets 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (+100)

Jets (+100) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Avalanche vs Jets Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 1-2-3 in overtime matchups on their way to an 18-9-2 overall record.

Colorado is 3-2-1 (seven points) in its six games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Avalanche registered just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado has lost all three games this season when it scored two goals.

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals 21 times, and are 17-2-2 in those games (to record 36 points).

In the 14 games when Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 13-1-0 record (26 points).

In the 16 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 11-5-0 (22 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Avalanche went 6-4-1 in those contests (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 4th 3.59 Goals Scored 3.25 13th 11th 3 Goals Allowed 2.61 5th 10th 32.2 Shots 30.8 14th 9th 29.5 Shots Allowed 28.9 7th 18th 19.27% Power Play % 16.3% 24th 6th 85.86% Penalty Kill % 75.29% 27th

Avalanche vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

