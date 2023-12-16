Avalanche vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they play the Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ALT2 and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Avalanche vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-125)
|Jets (+105)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have put together a 17-10 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Colorado has a 17-9 record (winning 65.4% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
- Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 18 of 29 games this season.
Avalanche vs Jets Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs. Jets Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|104 (3rd)
|Goals
|91 (15th)
|87 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|73 (3rd)
|21 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (23rd)
|14 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (21st)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Colorado has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 5-3-2 overall.
- Four of Colorado's last 10 contests went over.
- The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 0.9 lower than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche's 104 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Avalanche are ranked 13th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 87 total goals (three per game).
- The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +17.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.