Saturday's contest features the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) squaring off at CHI Health Center Omaha in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 80-79 win for Creighton according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Alabama is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 7.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 165.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Line: Creighton -7.5

Creighton -7.5 Point Total: 165.5

165.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -300, Alabama +240

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Creighton vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 80, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Alabama

Pick ATS: Alabama (+7.5)



Alabama (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (165.5)



Creighton has gone 7-3-0 against the spread, while Alabama's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. The Bluejays are 5-5-0 and the Crimson Tide are 6-2-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams average 177.7 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays average 84.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 65.0 per outing (51st in college basketball). They have a +195 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.5 points per game.

The 40.4 rebounds per game Creighton averages rank 48th in the nation, and are 10.1 more than the 30.3 its opponents record per outing.

Creighton connects on 7.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.1 (second-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.9.

The Bluejays' 111.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in college basketball, and the 85.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 80th in college basketball.

Creighton has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 9.7 per game (42nd in college basketball play) while forcing 7.3 (363rd in college basketball).

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide's +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 93.2 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 76.8 per contest (297th in college basketball).

Alabama wins the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. It collects 39.4 rebounds per game, 72nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.0.

Alabama makes 11.6 three-pointers per game (third-most in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 40.9% from deep (sixth-best in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.7%.

Alabama and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Crimson Tide commit 11.9 per game (188th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (216th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.