Saturday's game between the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) and Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at CHI Health Center Omaha has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-79, with Creighton taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Alabama is projected to cover the spread (7.5) against Creighton. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 166.5 over/under.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Line: Creighton -7.5

Creighton -7.5 Point Total: 166.5

166.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -300, Alabama +240

Creighton vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 80, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Alabama

Pick ATS: Alabama (+7.5)



Alabama (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (166.5)



Creighton is 7-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Alabama's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Bluejays are 5-5-0 and the Crimson Tide are 6-2-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams average 177.7 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 19.5 points per game (scoring 84.5 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball while giving up 65 per contest to rank 51st in college basketball) and have a +195 scoring differential overall.

Creighton wins the rebound battle by 10.1 boards on average. It records 40.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 48th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.3 per outing.

Creighton hits 12.1 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball) at a 39% rate (25th in college basketball), compared to the 4.9 per game its opponents make at a 30.1% rate.

The Bluejays' 111 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in college basketball, and the 85.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 80th in college basketball.

Creighton has committed 9.7 turnovers per game (42nd in college basketball action), 2.4 more than the 7.3 it forces on average (363rd in college basketball).

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide's +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 93.2 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 76.8 per outing (297th in college basketball).

Alabama averages 39.4 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) while conceding 32 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.4 boards per game.

Alabama connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (third-most in college basketball) at a 40.9% rate (sixth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 per game its opponents make, at a 33.7% rate.

Alabama and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Crimson Tide commit 11.9 per game (188th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (216th in college basketball).

