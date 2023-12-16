Saturday's contest between the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) and Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) matching up at CHI Health Center Omaha has a projected final score of 80-79 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Alabama projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup against Creighton. The over/under has been set at 165.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Line: Creighton -7.5

Creighton -7.5 Point Total: 165.5

165.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -350, Alabama +280

Creighton vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 80, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Alabama

Pick ATS: Alabama (+7.5)



Alabama (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (165.5)



Creighton has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Alabama is 4-4-0. The Bluejays have gone over the point total in five games, while Crimson Tide games have gone over six times. The teams combine to score 177.7 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +195 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. They're putting up 84.5 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball and are giving up 65 per outing to rank 51st in college basketball.

Creighton averages 40.4 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball) while allowing 30.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.1 boards per game.

Creighton makes 7.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.1 (second-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.9.

The Bluejays rank fifth in college basketball by averaging 111 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 80th in college basketball, allowing 85.4 points per 100 possessions.

Creighton has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.7 per game (42nd in college basketball play) while forcing 7.3 (363rd in college basketball).

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.4 points per game. They're putting up 93.2 points per game, third in college basketball, and are allowing 76.8 per outing to rank 297th in college basketball.

The 39.4 rebounds per game Alabama accumulates rank 72nd in the country, 7.4 more than the 32 its opponents grab.

Alabama connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (third-most in college basketball) while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in college basketball). It is making 4.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.4 per game at 33.7%.

Alabama has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (188th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (216th in college basketball).

