How to Watch Creighton vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) take on the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have hit.
- Creighton is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 71st.
- The Bluejays record 7.7 more points per game (84.5) than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).
- When Creighton scores more than 76.8 points, it is 8-0.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Creighton played better when playing at home last season, averaging 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in away games.
- The Bluejays ceded 62.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.6 away from home.
- When playing at home, Creighton made 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than in away games (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 89-60
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 109-64
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
