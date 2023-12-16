The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) face the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • In games Creighton shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bluejays sit at 48th.
  • The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays put up are 7.7 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).
  • Creighton has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton put up 79.3 points per game last year at home, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in road games (72.5).
  • The Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.6 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Creighton drained 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than in road games (7.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to away from home (30.7%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska W 89-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

