How to Watch Creighton vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) face the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- In games Creighton shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bluejays sit at 48th.
- The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays put up are 7.7 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).
- Creighton has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 76.8 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Creighton put up 79.3 points per game last year at home, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in road games (72.5).
- The Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.6 in road games.
- When playing at home, Creighton drained 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than in road games (7.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to away from home (30.7%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 89-60
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 109-64
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
